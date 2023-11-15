Outa's application for access to information on excessive profits dismissed

An Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) application to the High Court in Pretoria for access to information from the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) and private concessionaire N3TC to determine if the long-distance concessionaire was making excessive profits has been dismissed with costs.

Outa brought the application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) against Sanral and N3TC, which manages the toll concession route from the Cedara interchange in KwaZulu-Natal to the Heidelberg south interchange in Gauteng. Judge Anthony Millar said Outa’s claim that the disclosure of the disputed documents is in the public interest is predicated entirely, not on any irregularity with the contract that was concluded in 1999 between Sanral and N3TC, but rather on the perception, after an investigation conducted some 20 years after the fact, that N3TC in the performance of its obligations in terms of the contract “may well have made a profit

