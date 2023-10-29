Osimhen breaks silence on Napoli future

NAPLES, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Real Madrid CF at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on October 03, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)
Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has broken his silence on his future at Serie A champions Napoli after recent comments made the president. Tension had been growing between Osimhen and Napoli, after the club's TikTok account posted a video seemingly mocking the Nigerian.The striker and his representatives were reportedly planning to take legal action before the club deleted the video and made a public apology.
To make matters worse, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed contract talks were at a standstill as the player's mood had changed. "I am happy at Napoli," the Super Eagles striker said in an interview with Mario Balotelli on Twitch. headtopics.com
"People don't know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it's one of the most difficult leagues to play in." When asked if he would the prefer the Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer, he added,"If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS."For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.