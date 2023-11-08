Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole in 2024

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will leave prison on 5 January 2024, following a decision taken on Friday 24 November 2023 by the parole board. It concludes a decidedly messy chapter for the South African justice system. Oscar Pistorius will be freed from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on parole on 5 January 2024, having served around eight years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

This was the expected decision taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board. Legal papers filed by Pistorius earlier this year to challenge the calculation of his parole eligibility contained endorsements from prison officials testifying to Pistorius’s model behaviour behind bars. The fact that Pistorius would have to approach the Constitutional Court to confirm what should be fairly basic mathematics is not an impressive look for the Department of Correctional Service





