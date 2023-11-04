Orlando Pirates to Face Richards Bay FC in Carling Knockout Cup Quarterfinal

Orlando Pirates return to action this afternoon when they travel to face Richards Bay FC in a crunch Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal clash. The Buccaneers have already lifted the first cup of the season in the form of the MTN8 title. Jose Riveiro’s side will undoubtedly be eyeing up the ‘CKC’ as their next major triumph! Richards Bay on the other hand have nothing to lose in today’s encounter.

Kaitano Tembo's side will be completely focused on survival in the DStv Premiership. Take a look at all of the important match details ahead of today's Carling Knockout Cup match between Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates. Action at the Moses Mabhida Stadium gets underway at 15:00. The match will be televised live on SuperSport PSL and SABC1. "The league is the most important competition, it goes without saying," Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro said. "Thirty games, 15 away and home against everyone in every circumstance, hot and raining. So, it's the most important competition and we really want to find our rhythm there. "Now we have played our fourth competition in two months and a half. We are trying to keep the level in all competitions we play. It is difficult mentally to face these kinds of competitions in a very short space of time.

