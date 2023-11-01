Orlando Pirates to face Cape Town Spurs without three stars

According to a statement released by the club, defenders Innocent Maela, Paseka Mako and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine are unfit to face Spurs.Maela, who is also th Pirates captain, has been struggling with injuries lately so much so that he even lost his place in the starting line-up.Chaine, on the other hand, is Pirates’ No.1 but he injured himself against the very same Spurs team in the Carling Knockout Cup a few weeks ago.

“Pirates have several injury worries heading into the clash, with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and Innocent Maela on the sidelines,” said Pirates in the statement. “The duo is among players unlikely to feature on Wednesday along with fullback Paseka Mako, who is also recovering from a knock picked up in recent weeks.”

