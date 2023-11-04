Orlando Pirates suffer defeat in Carling Black Label Knockout Cup quarter-finals

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was in disbelief following his side’s 5-4 defeat to Richards Bay on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup on Saturday afternoon. “It’s not easy to play against a low-block team for 120 minutes. I think we did a very good job but not putting the ball in the net,” said Riveiro as per “There are not many things that you can do better. It’s about getting more confident in the last minutes.

“Like I said a few weeks ago, we are doing a lot of things very well but not enough to win the games,” he said. The Pirates coach admitted that it was not easy to explain what happen during the game but said his side were unlucky to lose the quarter-final match. “It’s not easy to explain the game. 120 minutes on the ball but not scoring and to the penalties, today we were not the lucky ones,” Riveiro said

