Orlando Pirates Struggle to Score in First Half of Games

win over Usuthu in Durban last weekend, the Spaniard said Orlando Pirates previously struggled to score in the first half of games – and Cup games make it easier to respond to the challenge.

“I think we as a group in the recent games finally found a way to get rid of one of the obstacles we faced in the last season and the beginning of this season which is scoring in the first half. In the recent games, we are scoring early in the game and that’s making the games much more open,” the Orlando Pirates tactician added.Staying with Riveiro, the Orlando Pirates coach recently suggested that he has given up on the league race.

“But I think what happened last week is a clear example . We didn’t get the result we wanted against Moroka Swallows but it was not a 1-1 performance, not even close. I think we played much better against Swallows compared to Arrows. How can you explain that? After a 1-1 and 7-1. The focus for you or people who’re watching is always results.

Orlando Pirates Struggle Score First Half Games Cup Games Challenge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orlando Pirates score 14 goals in Nedbank CupOrlando Pirates are frustratingly inconsistent in the DStv Premiership, but in the Nedbank Cup, the wins and goals don't stop.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Orlando Pirates to Face AmaZulu in DStv PremiershipOrlando Pirates will face AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

10 goals and 9 assists: Orlando Pirates releasing midfielder?The June-July period is coming closer every day. Orlando Pirates have a list of players with ending contract deals.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

The latest PSL transfer rumours: Orlando Pirates lose outThe latest PSL transfer rumours feature Kaizer Chiefs preparing for a clearout, the latest on Pitso Mosimane, and Orlando Pirates.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Orlando Pirates’ 10-goal star not playingOrlando Pirates supporters have not been seeing Zakhele Lepasa. Coach Jose Riveiro has now explained the reasons why...

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

MLS side ready to hijack top Orlando Pirates transfer target!Orlando Pirates may be set to lose out on a top prospect they were close to reaching an agreement for, after some American interest surfaced!

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »