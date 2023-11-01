Orlando Pirates name strong starting XI against Cape Town Spurs

Orlando Pirates have named a strong starting XI for Wednesday’s DStv Premiership away to Cape Town Spurs.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITONLİNESA: Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates to face Cape Town Spurs without three starsOrlando Pirates will face Cape Town Spurs in the league on Wednesday night without three of their stars who are nursing injuries.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: PREVIEW: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberOrlando Pirates have another midweek assignment as they journey down to the Mother City for a DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: LIVE: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberFollow the action from the DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates LIVE on Wednesday evening.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Can Cape Town Spurs upset struggling Orlando Pirates?Orlando Pirates could be without fullback Paseka Mako, who is recovering from a knock picked up in recent weeks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Cape Town Spurs vs Orlando Pirates: TV details confirmedOrlando Pirates are away to struggling Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership fixture at DHL Stadium on Wednesday night.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »