Orlando Pirates' Consistency in League Matches Questioned

Orlando Pirates failed to defeat 10-man Swallows on Wednesday in the original Soweto Derby. Are they as bad as Kaizer Chiefs in terms of consistency in league matches? Pirates are defending Nedbank Cup and MTN8 champions under Spanish tactician Jose Riveiro. However, they don’t seem to have the minerals to sustain a credible title challenge in the marathon atmosphere of the DStv Premiership.

The Buccaneers are now four points adrift of second-placed Stellenbosch, and Stellies have a game in hand. Going into the final furlong of the campaign, qualification for the CAF Champions League is now on a knife edge. In fact, it’s looking less and less likely by the day. The Sea Robbers have dropped points in each of their last two fixtures at the worst time. Jose Riveiro’s success at the club must rightly be praised in a cup competition context

