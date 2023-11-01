Opposition legislator in Zimbabwe broadcasts his own kidnapping

Takudzwa Ngadziore, 25, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth quota parliamentarian for Harare, ran into what looked like a mechanic's workshop, screaming that he was being followed, and then activated his Facebook.Ngadziore was later found naked and dumped in Christon Bank, Mazowe, by artisanal miners, who gave him a work suit to wear and then took him to hospital.CCC's chief whip, Amos Chibaya, told journalists the youthful legislator was abducted on his way to Parliament.

"He was abducted on his way to Parliament and tortured. It's politically-motivated violence and targeted abductions," he said."All of them were injected with an unknown substance. It's a systematic way to eliminate those who differ from Zanu-PF," he said.

The crackdown, Chibaya said, was linked to what he called a"political crisis", emanating from the disputed 23 August general elections. CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said:"The continuous targeting of prominent CCC members is designed to instil fear among the generality of the populace."Scores of Zimbabweans have since called on the police to do their job. They went as far as naming the kidnappers, whose faces were clearly shown in the video.

Human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart took to the streets in Harare in a one-man demonstration against the recent abductions. The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day.

