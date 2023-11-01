Opposition claim eThekwini likely to lose R1.2 bn in unspent funds - SABC News

What was meant to be an eThekwini council meeting earlier this week, turned into a wrestling match between members of the EFF and the police. Videos on social media show EFF councilors allegedly assaulting Metro Police. This was after the Speaker Thabani Nyawose asked that these councilors be removed. However, the EFF’s Themba Mvubu has defended their actions, saying they were defending themselves.

“It is self-defense, so we were not going to give them roses if they come and manhandled us. So, there is really nothing EFF members did which was not permitted because if you come and bring violence to me what must I do. Did you see that they were actually dragging and manhandling female councilors,” says Mvubu.

The bone of contention are reports that eThekwini must return R1.2 billion in unspent grants to National Treasury. This comes at a time when the city is grappling with challenges including dilapidated infrastructure and infrastructure that was damaged by the 2021 floods. ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango has accused the municipality of misleading councilors. He claims he is in possession of a copy of a letter from National Treasury informing them the unspent funds be returned.

“The city is not transparent with us as well as councilors because what has happened is that it was through whistleblowers within the municipality that leaked a letter from Treasury and said are you aware as councilors that Treasury has responded to the request of a roll-over and rejected the city’s R1.2 billion roll over and only approved R700 million.

