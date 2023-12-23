Opinions on Mamelodi Sundowns' Victory Over Pyramids FC

Mamelodi Sundowns recent victory over Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League has provoked some serious opinions from KickOff readers! Here's a look!Downs moved up to seven points from four games in Group A, level on points with second-placed TP Mazembe. The fixture was much talked about in the lead up to match, as their previous 0-0 draw at Loftus Verfeld had a bit of a dramatic aftermath.

Members of the Egyptian team, including their coach Jaime Pacheco felt that they deserved to win the clash in Pretoria and some even vowed to grab all three points in Cairo. However, the reigning DStv Premiership champions kept their cool and secured a 1-0 win thanks to a 17th-minute strike by Teboho Mokoena. Reacting to the result on Facebook, KO readers had their say! "Congratulations Downs family. It wasn't easy when Downs started participating in this games back then, the road was bumpy and dusty, at least now there is light at the end of the tunnel. Respect the power of a visionary man (Motsepe). Mr Motsepe deserve much better respect than what we see on Facebook," says Mlungisi Zond





