OPINION: Why Chiefs Should Not Go Local

While it's hard to hear, and it may even come across as offensive to those reading this column, local coaches have not quite cut it at Amakhosi. It's a big job and local coaches have not been able to get the job done as required for a club like Chiefs. Gavin Hunt led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League final before being axed and probably deserves more credit for what he did because he was at the club while they had a transfer ban and could not sign players.
Had he stayed on and had the opportunity to sign his own players after the ban, Hunt may have been able to do better domestically. We will never know. Outside of Hunt, however, local coaches have struggled and Amakhosi should look into going back to the days where they would bring in foreigners who were hardly known to the public, but got the job done.
