Opinion: Are Kaizer Chiefs’ signing players past their prime?

This has been highlighted by Kaizer Chiefs newest signing, Luke Fleurs, which some fans feel has come a little too late.
Let’s take a look at a few other signings that have had a similar fate, shedding light on the difficulties the club has faced.Siyethemba Sithebe joins Kaizer Chiefs Signed in the 2022/2023 season, Siyethemba Sithebe has struggled to find regular game time under the management of both Arthur Zwane and Molefi Ntseki. This lack of opportunities has hindered his progression and contribution to the team, leaving fans questioning the decision to sign him.Kaizer Chiefs acquire services of Keegan Dolly
Joining in the 2021/2022 season, Keegan Dolly arrived with high expectations. However, despite scoring 12 goals since his arrival, he has struggled with injuries which have hindered him to be able to live up to his potential. Injuries and other preferences from Arthur Zwane have limited his impact on the team.Another signing from the 2021/2022 season, Sifiso Hlanti has managed to score only one goal during his time at Kaizer Chiefs. headtopics.com
This demonstrates the difficulty of relying on experienced players who may be prone to physical setbacks. Kaizer Chiefs’ recent struggles with signing players who are past their prime have been evident through a number of disappointing performances. While there may be value in the experience and knowledge these players bring, their inability to consistently contribute has left fans feeling frustrated.
The arrival of Luke Fleurs has further fuelled these concerns, with supporters questioning the timing of the signing.