OpenAI reaches agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO and partially reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him. Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo will be part of the board.





OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Steps DownSam Altman steps down as OpenAI CEO following a review process by the board. OpenAI president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, also quits the company.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman FiredOpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who had played a significant role in the company's success, was unexpectedly fired and replaced by the chief technology officer.

Sam Altman Forced Out of OpenAI After Losing Board's ConfidenceSam Altman, one of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence, is being forced out of OpenAI — the company behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot he helped to create — after the board said it had lost confidence in him as a leader.

OpenAI Brings Back Sam Altman and Overhauls Board in Stunning ReversalOpenAI will bring back Sam Altman and overhaul its board to bring on new directors including Larry Summers, a stunning reversal in a drama that’s transfixed Silicon Valley and the global AI industry.

OpenAI Co-Founder Sam Altman Joins Microsoft to Lead AI EffortOpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is joining Microsoft Corp. to lead its AI effort after the board replaced him with Twitch’s ex-CEO, a stunning reversal for the widely respected tech-evangelist who helped jumpstart the artificial intelligence boom.

