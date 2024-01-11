OpenAI Launches Model Store for ChatGPT Subscribers

The store is now available to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, who can use any of the models on the store at no extra cost. Non-subscribers can still peruse the storefront to see which models – or GPTs, made by users or OpenAI itself – are available, and the starter catalogue is quite impressive with over three million available.

Subscribers can use a wide array of GPTs, from image generators to research assistants, which they can simply click on and chat as if they were using the normal version of ChatGPT. The system is quite simple and intuitive and looks to us as the best reason OpenAI has produced yet to subscribe to its paid package.At Hypertext we have often remarked on the dangers of abusing generative AI, but there is no doubt how useful the technology can be. A featured AI research assistant. With Consensus, ChatGPT is enabled with over 200 million academic papers in a database. You can get science-based answers to any question you may have. You can also draft content for your research, and it will come with accurate citations and in-text referencin





