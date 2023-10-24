Open Metaverse: A Quintessential African Virtual Space

The concept of the metaverse, a virtual shared space that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality, and virtual reality, is rapidly evolving. South African owned Open Metaverse is a quintessential African virtual space, where users are the architect of their own world. Inside the virtual space users are able to craft their own experiences, events and enterprises that resonate with their unique vision.

Multiple revenue creating opportunities can be accessed through the platform. Engaging retail experiences also provide ample opportunity for artists, creatives and vendors to sell their products in immersive virtual shops. The world is designed according to an African blueprint simulating the characteristics of rich African landscapes, infrastructures, cultural and geographical elements. Within the African context, the concept of the Metaverse is fairly new – a history of the South African virtual world is available for further reading





