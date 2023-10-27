Open letter to Cavin Johnson

New Kaizer Chiefs interim boss Cavin Johnson has a massive task on his hands. Here’s a very brief open letter regarding the club’s first fixture under his regime, away to Golden Arrows.The club isn’t going to be fixed overnight, but here are a few urgent action items to be addressed right now.The first item on the agenda is a tricky trip to Golden Arrows. It’s important to get a result here, make no question about that, but the squad must also be smartly managed.

. It’s not the type of record any player wants to have, and certainly not one you’d associate with the great man. He was also in the starting XI when Amakhosi got dumped out of the Carling Knockout Cup. is now in his 17th season with the club he’s served with such distinction. He recently made his 364th appearance for Amakhosi, the most of any player in the club’s PSL era history. The 2023-24 campaign will be his last at the club as a player.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Kaizer Chiefs: Cavin Johnson’s highest achievementSo Cavin Johnson is the new man in charge at DStv Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs. What's his highest achievement? Read more ⮕

Can Cavin Johnson Change Kaizer Chiefs’ Fortunes?This encounter comes at a critical juncture for Kaizer Chiefs, as they look to turn their season around and bounce back from recent setbacks. Read more ⮕

Cavin Johnson sends message to Chiefs bossBrand new Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has broken the silence on his new appointment. Here are his first words. Read more ⮕

Cavin Johnson sends message to Chiefs bossCavin Johnson has sent a message to the former Kaizer Chiefs coach to replace Molefi Ntseki and his assistant Arthur Zwane. Read more ⮕

Calvin Johnson makes a promise to Kaizer ChiefsCalvin Johnson’s first assignment as Chiefs coach is a DStv Premiership clash away to Golden Arrows on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Chiefs: Johnson names the best player he ever coachedBrand new Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has broken the silence on his new appointment. Here are his first words. Read more ⮕