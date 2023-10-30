Only ONE Springboks star in World Rugby Dream Team

The Springboks defended their Rugby World Cup crown but only one South African made it into the IRB’s Dream Team. That man, unsurprisingly, is Eben Etzebeth.South Africa’s lock Eben Etzebeth kisses the Webb Ellis Cup as South Africa’s players celebrate winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023.

(Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)Regarding individual awards, Ardie Savea pipped Eben Etzebeth to the biggest prize of the night, the World Player of the Year. Fellow All Black Mark T’elea, born in South Africa, beat Manie Libbok to the Breakthrough Player of the Year. Coach Jacques Nienaber was among the World Rugby Coach of the Year nominees, but he too was overlooked as the award went to Andy Farrell of Ireland.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Rugby World Cup final: Why Springboks rugby players are doing this for 'Die Stoepe'Rugby World Cup final: Why Springboks rugby players are doing this for 'Die Stoepe' Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: Springboks fans slam Prince KaybeeSpringboks fans are unhappy with DJ and producer Prince Kaybee ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in France. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final preview: Springboks v All BlacksSpringboks v All Blacks: Who will win a record-breaking fourth Rugby World Cup title after the final whistle sounds on Saturday night? Read more ⮕

AKA’s old post resurfaces ahead of Springboks, All Blacks Rugby World Cup final'May your courageous spirit be with our boys today': AKA’s posts about the Springboks have instilled more hope in South Africans. Read more ⮕

RWC 2023: Springboks crowned Rugby World Cup champions after beating New Zealand 12The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in the Rugby World Cup final for the Webb Ellis Cup and the historic title of most successful RWC team. Read more ⮕