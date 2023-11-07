Only 1 in 20 listed companies have detailed strategy to reach greenhouse gas targets

Corporations are increasingly committed to green agendas, but a new report on Tuesday reveals that only one in 20 of over a thousand publicly listed companies have a detailed strategy for how they will reach their greenhouse gas targets.

While 82 percent of companies in sectors ranging from food to oil and gas reported long-term emissions strategies, only half incorporated climate scenarios into their planning, according to the report published by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) Centre at the London. "Our research is contributing to this shift in emphasis from setting targets to actually implementing them and the big takeaway is just how little of that is going on right now, even among these very large and sophisticated publicly listed companies," TPI Research Director Simon Dietz told AFP. Part of the reason is that the focus in recent years has been on corporate pledges, such as net-zero targets that align with the Paris Agreement's goal to cap the rise in global average temperature to well below two degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The aim was to pursue a 1.5C threshold. "Most companies by now have done the easy bit," said Dietz. That includes expressing awareness of climate change and having a corporate climate policy

