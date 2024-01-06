Online School Registrations Offer Flexibility for Late Applicants

While failing to secure a 2024 enrolment at a physical school is a huge concern for parents, it could actually be a blessing in disguise. In some cases, the curricula offered at these online schools have international recognition, which is perfect for those South African learners who wish to pursue education through digital platforms.

The registration process for these traditional educational options typically follows a predetermined schedule to streamline administrative procedures and ensure efficient planning for the upcoming academic year. Luckily, online school registrations remain open, offering a flexible alternative for late applicants. The online school registration system allows for continuous enrolment, accommodating diverse circumstances and providing accessibility beyond the constraints of conventional registration timelines. This approach ensures that learners and parents have the opportunity to pursue education through digital platforms, reflecting the evolving landscape of education and embracing technological advancements for enhanced inclusivity





mybroadband » / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UCT Online High School Reopens Admissions to Aid Learner Placement CrisisUCT Online High School has reopened its admissions window to aid with the current learner placement crisis in the Western Cape. The Western Cape Education Department says it has placed 99.43 percent of its applicants for the 2024 academic year, but schools are completely full.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Raising Awareness about Sextortion and Online SafetySexual extortion, or "sextortion", occurs when an individual is coerced into providing money or sexual images through a threat to release sexual or nude photos or videos of them online. Educating children about online safety involves fostering their understanding of digital risks, as well as digital citizenship— how to be safe, legal and ethical online. The child's grieving parents are passionately urging families to talk to their children about the dangers of online predators in the hopes that other children can be safeguarded against online risks.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

The Role of Parents in Preparing Children for a New School YearAn education expert emphasizes the importance of parents in preparing children for a new school year and the challenges it brings.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Get Ready for the New School Year with EVERKI BagsStock up on purchases for the new school year with EVERKI bags, which offer a stylish design and a limited lifetime warranty. Save money by investing in a bag that lasts for years.

Source: htxtafrica - 🏆 42. / 51 Read more »

Nigeria's Viral Ballet Dancer Gets Scholarship at UK Ballet SchoolDubbed Nigeria's viral ballet dancer, 13-year-old Anthony Madu's life has changed beyond recognition over the last three years after his dance moves and internet fame catapulted him from his modest home in Lagos to one of the UK's most prestigious ballet schools.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

Parents Struggle with High Cost of School UniformsParents are facing the unfair cost of school uniforms as retailers increase prices, making it difficult for them to afford back-to-school clothes and stationery. A parent in Johannesburg discovered that uniforms were much cheaper to buy from manufacturers compared to private retailers.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »