One of the Suspects Denies Being a Spotter in the Murder of Rapper AKA

Lindokuhle Ndimande, one of the five men charged with the murder of award-winning rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, denies being a spotter. This was revealed at the Durban Magistrate’s Court, where the bail application of five of the seven suspects charged with the murder of Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane continued.

All the suspects face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and money laundering. Most of the accused are facing separate charges of murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances and were out on bail. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla MkhwanaziThese included two spotters, two shooters, organiser of guns and getaway vehicles and an orchestrator among others According to the State, Ndimande was dropped off at Wish Restaurant at 21:17. CCTV footage captured him entering the restauran

