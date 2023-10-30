One killed in clashes at Bangladesh garment workers protests

Thousands of garment workers in Bangladesh held protests demanding nearly three-fold minimum wage hikes on Monday, with one person killed during clashes withBangladesh is one of the world's largest garment exporters, with the industry accounting for 85 percent of the country's $55 billion annual exports, but conditions are dire for many of the country's four million apparel workers.

Police said at least 10,000 workers left their shifts and staged protests in Gazipur, the country's largest industrial city, and another 7,000 protested in the central towns of Ashulia and Hemayetpur. Ashulia garment union leader Mohammad Ibrahim disputed the police figures, saying there were more than 100,000 protesters.

The worst violence erupted on a highway north of the capital Dhaka to Mymensingh, where at least 4,000 workers clashed with police, blocked the road and set fire to a pick-up truck, officers told AFP."One garment worker was injured during the clashes, and he died as he was taken to a hospital," said Sarwar Alam, chief of the industrial police unit in Gazipur. headtopics.com

"They hurled rocks at our officers like rain. Some policemen were injured during the clashes. We fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the workers."Mahbubur Rahman, police chief of Bangladesh's industrial regions, told AFP authorities were talking to union leaders to peacefully resolve the protests.

Bangladesh is home to around 3,500 garment factories, where clothing for some of the world's largest retailers and brands is made, but the basic monthly wage for workers is just 8,300 taka ($75). Protests erupted over the weekend after the powerful manufacturers' association offered a 25 percent raise, ignoring union demands for a new monthly minimum basic wage of 23,000 taka ($208). headtopics.com

The South Asian country of nearly 170 million has overtaken its neighbour India in per capita income, with the garment industry at the centre of its impressive growth over the past two decades.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

“That All Blacks bald no 11; dangerous one that one” – Boks fans react after RWC win'No.11 for the All Blacks...a man who rocks a Jordan in a World Cup final is a dangerous man,' rugby fans praise Mark Tele'a's performance. Read more ⮕

Bangladesh garment workers in fair wage protest damage factoriesThousands of garment workers in Bangladesh protested and vandalised factories on Monday,demanding nearly three-fold minimum wage hikes, as security forces fired tear gas on them, police and union officials said. Read more ⮕

These parts of Cape Town will not have water on MondayHout Bay, Bellville and Wynberg are among areas that will be without water due to planned maintenance by the City of Cape Town. Read more ⮕

CONFIRMED: No public holiday on Monday – Mzansi is mad, here’s why…Back to work! Mzansi is mad after plans for a long weekend fell apart following President Ramaphosa's Springboks public holiday pledge. Read more ⮕

Severe weather warning issued for parts of SA into MondayKZN Cogta has issued a weather warning for at least 13 of the province's municipalities, while the SAWS has cautioned Gauteng, southwestern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of the North West and the Free State to also be alert. Read more ⮕

Severe weather warning issued for parts of SA into MondayKZN Cogta has issued a weather warning for at least 13 of the province's municipalities, while the SAWS has cautioned Gauteng, southwestern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern part of the North West and the Northern Cape to also be alert. Read more ⮕