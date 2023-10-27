Onana Responds After Man Utd Teammate Uses 'Gorilla Emojis' In Post

Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has broken his silence after one of his teammates used"gorilla emojis" in a social post about him. The Cameroonian has endured a difficult start to life in England following his arrival from Inter Milan, but was the hero after he saved a penalty in stoppage time to rescue all three points as the Red Devils beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Following his stop, 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho joined in on the celebrations before and after the final whistle, later taking to social media to post an image of the moment. The Argentina international's since-deleted post was accompanied by two"gorilla emojis", with the English FA believed to be investigating the winger's action, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Onana, though, has since put out a statement on Instagram to suggest Garnacho's intentions have been misunderstood. "People can't choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what Garnacho meant: power and strength. This matter should go no further," he wrote.

United will go up against rivals Manchester City, whom they currently trail by six points, in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola's side has not kept a clean sheet in all competitions in their previous six matches. City are still without Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne, who has played a starring role in this fixture in recent years.

