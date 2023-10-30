On This Day in South Africa: What happened on 30 October?

On October 30, 1906, Archibald Campbell Mzolisa “A.C.” Jordan was born, a novelist, literary historian, and intellectual pioneer in African studies in South Africa. Image by WikipediaOn October 30, 1906, Archibald Campbell Mzolisa “A.C.” Jordan was born, a novelist, literary historian, and intellectual pioneer in African studies in South Africa. Image by Wikipediain history.

1997 | South Africa declared the successful destruction of its entire supply of anti-personnel mines, with 261,423 eliminated and 18,000 retained for training. 1996 | Eugene de Kock, a former state assassin, received a prison sentence of over 200 years from a South African judge.1988 | Janel Parrish, an American actress, was born.1981 | Ivanka Trump, an American businesswoman and daughter of businessman Donald Trump, was born.2016 | 1st post-Khmer Rouge Cambodian Prime Minister Pen Sovann (1981) dies at 80.2011 | British entertainer and suspected sexual predator Jimmy Savile dies at 84.

