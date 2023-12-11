Oldest-known fossils of mosquitoes discovered

Researchers have discovered the oldest-known fossils of mosquitoes, two males entombed in pieces of amber dating back to 130 million years ago. The male mosquitoes possessed elongated piercing-sucking mouthparts seen now only in females, indicating that they were blood-eaters. This discovery is significant in the evolutionary history of mosquitoes.





