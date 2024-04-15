Oldest Cold Case in Florida Solved: WWII Veteran's Murder

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in south-east Florida in America says it solved the oldest cold case in its history – the murder of Hiram “Ross” Grayam, a decorated WWII veteran.

In April of 1968 Grayam set out on his familiar delivery route. However, he did not return home after work. The IRCSO launched a search and located Grayam’s body and truck deep in the words. He had been shot several times, but despite all their efforts, the killer eluded justice for 56 years.Thomas J. Williams has been identified as Grayam’s killer. He died in 2016.

