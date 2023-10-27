Old Mutual Bula Tsela Retail Scheme (RF) Limited calls on applicants to pay off share instalments.

is urgently reminding all applicants who are paying off their Old Mutual Bula Tsela shares, to complete their instalment payments as soon as possible.

Through the Bula Tsela retail scheme, individuals could apply for 100 shares at an affordable cost of R1 000. The scheme also offered a unique option to settle the purchase amount through a 12-month instalment arrangement, making the scheme more inclusive and accessible.is the only way to confirm allocated Bula Tsela Shares. Failure to settle the full amount will result in these shares being forfeited and all payments already made by the applicant, will be refunded.

"The Bula Tsela Share Scheme presented an opportunity for Black South Africans to start their savings journey as part of our ultimate goal to empower consumers to manage their finances more effectively" explains Taskeen Ismail, Director of Old Mutual Bula Tsela. headtopics.com

“As the deadline approaches for the settlement of the shares, we urge applicants who opted for the instalments option to take the necessary action. A significant number of applicants still need to settle their payments and acting now to finalise instalment payments will ensure that these applicants become shareholders in the scheme.”

"The Bula Tsela Share retail scheme was designed to empower and uplift Black South Africans by offering a more accessible pathway towards financial security," says Ismail."Through this initiative, we are enabling individuals to plan for their financial futures." headtopics.com

The Bula Tsela Share retail scheme recieved an overwhelmingly positive response, attracting many applicants who keenly applied to participate in the scheme. The scheme was intentionally opened to all Black South African individuals and Black entities, in alignment with the B-BBEE Act.

