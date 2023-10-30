‘Old man loves attention’: SA on Somizi’s Springbok dance moves

On Saturday 28 October the Springboks made their country super proud after defeating New Zealand’s All Blacks for the Rugby World Cup. The team bear their opponents 12-11 after a nail biting match. Across the country, South Africans celebrated their victory and partied long into the night. Local media personality Somizi Mhlongo is one of the millions celebrating.

A clip of him dancing in his green and gold colours while wearing a long blonde wig has gone viral as many discuss just how much he loves having eyes on him.Somizi celebrated Springbok win with a vibey dance

Emotions ran high on Saturday evening as New Zealand faced South Africa in France for the World Cup Final. Springbok fans across the country watched with bated breath to see whether or not the team would secure the cup for the fourth time.while watching the players celebrate all of their hard work and determination on the field.Somizi’s Springboks Rugby World Cup winning celebration leaves people in awe. Image by Somiz/TiktokIn a video which has now been viewed thousands of times, Somizi can be seen shaking everything his momma gave him. headtopics.com

His outfit, a short white shorts and a Springbok jersey paired with knee-high white laced up boots and a blonde with made everything even more interesting.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

FlySafair prepares for Springbok victory!SA airline FlySafair predicts a Springbok victory in the RWC 2023 final and has reserved space for the Webb Ellis Cup on its aircraft. Read more ⮕

'We are winning that trophy': Springbok fans across the country gear up for Rugby World CupPICS | 'We are winning that trophy': Springbok fans across the country gear up for Rugby World Cup Read more ⮕

Springbok player ratings from World Cup final win against All BlacksThis is how The Citizen rated the Springbok players in their 12-11 Rugby World Cup win against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

Clothes off: Springbok Faf de Klerk’s wild celebrations go viral [VIDEO]Springboks star Faf de Klerk removed his clothes in celebrations after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. Read more ⮕

‘Phambili nge war’: Springbok Bongi Mbonambi refuses to be bullied [video]Despite being accused of racial abuse by England star Tom Curry, Springboks vice captain Bongi Mbonambi says 'Phambili nge war'. Read more ⮕

Springbok giant’s triple delight: A World Cup, a birthday and a babySpringbok birthday boy Eben Etzebeth has much to celebrate, after winning a second World Cup title and sharing news of his wife's pregnancy. Read more ⮕