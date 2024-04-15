Oil Traders and Metals World React to Recent Events

Oil traders will attempt to price in what the Iranian strike on Israel over the weekend means for the global market, while the metals world monitors the impact of the London Metal Exchange ’s banning of new Russian supplies. Meanwhile, the annual BNEF Summit will convene in New York, bringing together project developers, government officials and bankers to discuss global trends in the energy transition .
Clean tech The world’s dependence on China has increased for technologies needed to support a global transition away from fossil fuels, according to BloombergNEF. Breakneck spending has pushed China’s share of global production capacity above 80% in 11 clean-technology value chain segments. China’s capacity is set to far surpass global demand across solar, batteries and electric vehicles for years to come.
