Oil pushes higher as US strikes in Syria raise Mideast tensions

Oil advanced as the US conducted strikes on two Iran-linked facilities in Syria, reanimating investor concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spark a wider conflict and disrupt crude supplies.

Global benchmark Brent rose above $90 a barrel to pare a weekly loss. The US carried out the strikes in response to attacks on American troops, after the Pentagon had announced the deployment of extra military personnel to the region. Iran, meanwhile, held army drills and said the US won’t be unaffected if the conflict widens. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Oil has been roiled since the October 7, Hamas attack on Israel, initially surging on fears of a wider conflict but then paring those gains as the war remained contained and concerns surfaced about the scope for weaker physical demand. The US strikes, believed to be the first offensive action by Washington since October 7, and indications that Israel will launch a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip will keep tensions high in a region that accounts for about a third of global crude supply. headtopics.com

Since the fighting broke out, futures and options markets have been volatile on Fridays, as traders try to gauge how to position ahead of the weekend, with any escalation running the risk of price spikes at the following week’s market open.

“The tense situation in the Middle East is also likely to lend support to the oil price next week,” Commerzbank analysts including Thu Lan Nguyen said. “Attention is focused particularly on Iran, which may decide to intervene in the conflict.” headtopics.com

The Middle East war premium in futures is partially masking a recent slump in prices of some physical barrels, suggesting demand may be weakening. Global stock markets have also fallen this week, while a gauge of the dollar is near the highest since November, increasing the price of commodities for most buyers. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW © 2023 Bloomberg

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

Oil set for first weekly drop in three as Mideast situation holdsOil prices rose on Friday, regaining ground after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as concerns of a wider Middle East conflict eased while the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, showed signs of weakening demand. Read more ⮕

Report: Sullivan Modified Editorial Claiming US Established Mideast Peace After Hamas AttackSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

UN chief regrets 'misrepresentations' of his Mideast remarksUnited Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday rejected the 'misrepresentations' of his remarks a day earlier on Palestinian grievances that infuriated Israel, which has vowed to retaliate against the world body. Read more ⮕

US Activists Visit Congressional Offices of Lawmakers Who Signed Mideast Ceasefire ResolutionSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Paramilitary Groups of Iraq Shell US Base in Northeastern SyriaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Oil firm Perenco eyes new blocks in DRC amid criticism of its track recordSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕