Oil prices edge higher Middle East conflict stokes supply concerns

Pressing an offensive against Hamas militants, Israel again bombed the densely populated Gaza Strip from land, sea and air in its campaign to wipe out the Islamist group after its deadly cross-border rampage into southern Israel on Oct. 7.in the Euro zone was at its lowest in two years, a Eurostat flash reading showed, stoking the view the European Central Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates soon.

A New-York-based correspondent covering the U.S. crude market and member of the energy team since 2018 covering the oil and fuel markets as well as federal policy around renewable fuels. Contact: 646-737-4649Verizon Communications on Wednesday said it was naming Tony Skiadas as chief financial officer as it works to rollout its 5G network and pay down debt.

South Africa Headlines Read more: REUTERSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

REUTERSAFRİCA: Oil gains ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict persistsOil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key global central bank meetings this week including the U.S. Federal Reserve, as the market also closely watches the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Nashwa Al Ruwaini: The Most Influential Woman in the Middle EastDr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, the CEO of Pyramedia Consulting and Media Production Group, was honored on the sidelines of the second Annual Middle

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Oil and gas hunters target the last refuge of east Africa’s vanishing dugongsGlobal oil and gas survey company Searcher is set to blast powerful sound waves into the sea, directly adjacent to east Africa’s last viable population of dugongs.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Mozambique: Oil and Gas Hunters Target the Last Refuge of East Africa's Vanishing DugongsThe global oil and gas survey company Searcher is gearing up to blast powerful sound waves into the Indian Ocean, directly adjacent to the last viable population of dugongs on Africa's east coast.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Son Saint Gives Middle Finger to Paparazzi Once AgainKim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West, is definitely his father's son. The young boy recently pulled the middle finger for paparazzi, taking pics of them.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

CAPETOWNETC: Culture Wine Bar's Halloween bash puts a spooky spin on First ThursdayAs the calendar flips to November, Halloween and First Thursday festivities are set to collide at Culture Wine Bar on Bree Street, promising an evening of hauntingly good fun.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »