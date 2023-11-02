Oil Pipeline Protests Stifled

The Ugandan government should respect the rights of all activists and drop criminal charges against people for exercising their freedoms of assembly and expression.routinely face arbitrary arrests, harassment, and threats for raising concerns over a planned oil pipeline in East Africa, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.

Human Rights Watch interviewed 31 people in Uganda between March and October 2023, including 21 environmental defenders. The French fossil-fuel giant TotalEnergies is the operator and majority shareholder, alongside China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), and the state-run Ugandan and Tanzanian oil companies. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world's leading authority on climate science, and others have warned that no new fossil fuel projects can be built if the world is to reach Paris Agreement goals and limit the worst impacts of climate change.

The Ugandan authorities have routinely detained and arrested activists and human rights defenders on politically motivated charges. An environmental defender, Maxwell Atahura, described his 2021 arrest in Bullisa:" were asking me questions about oil ... at a certain point they were calling me a terrorist, saboteur of government programs.... At the end they wrote on the police bond." Atahura also said that he has received threats and that he eventually relocated to Kampala for safety.

With limited options to influence government policy, some Ugandan nongovernmental groups alongside their international partners have filed suit in France against TotalEnergies. Two people who travelled to France for a court hearing in December 2019 have experienced continuous harassment by security and government officials since their return.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Oil and gas hunters target the last refuge of east Africa’s vanishing dugongsGlobal oil and gas survey company Searcher is set to blast powerful sound waves into the sea, directly adjacent to east Africa’s last viable population of dugongs.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Oil edges higher with focus on Israel-Hamas war, shaky demandBrent for January settlement gained 0.5% to $85.43 a barrel at 11:24 a.m. in Singapore.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Mozambique: Oil and Gas Hunters Target the Last Refuge of East Africa's Vanishing DugongsThe global oil and gas survey company Searcher is gearing up to blast powerful sound waves into the Indian Ocean, directly adjacent to the last viable population of dugongs on Africa's east coast.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: US Base at Omar Oil Field in Eastern Syria Comes Under Missile FireSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Oil Poised To End October With Double-Digit LossesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: Oil gains ahead of Fed meeting as Middle East conflict persistsOil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key global central bank meetings this week including the U.S. Federal Reserve, as the market also closely watches the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »