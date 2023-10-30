Oil drops after Israel’s Gaza ground offensive starts cautiously

Oil fell after Israel committed military forces to Gaza with a more cautious approach than it initially vowed, bolstering speculation that the fighting may remain contained despite rhetoric from Iran.

Global benchmark Brent dropped toward $89 a barrel, after rising almost 3% on Friday as Israel stepped up operations, while West Texas Intermediate fell near $84. While Israel has sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation to the October 7 attack, it’s taking a day-by-day approach. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Oil markets have been transfixed by the conflict in Gaza on concerns that it could spread beyond the enclave and Israel. The Middle East accounts for a third of global crude supplies, and there are fears that an escalation of the war could lead to attacks on oil tankers, threats to maritime chokepoints, and a reduction in exports from Tehran. headtopics.com

Before crude futures began trading on Monday in Asia, both Tehran and Washington had warned that the conflict could still spread. Iran said the war may “force everyone to take action.” The US, meanwhile, saw an “elevated risk” of spillover, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“The weekend showed the armed conflict remains limited to Israel and Gaza — in that light, crude looked overbought,” said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights in Singapore. Prices will “likely continue sliding until the next risk event,” she said. headtopics.com

Iran is the main backer of Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. Tehran also supports Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, which has forces positioned along Israel’s northern border and has the potential to open up a second front in the conflict.

South Africa Headlines Read more: Moneyweb »

Musk says Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through aid - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,SpaceX's Starlink will support communication links in Gaza Read more ⮕

Total of 5,000 US Soldiers Partook in Israel's Overnight Raid in Northern GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Actions of World Leaders Too Weak to Stop Violence in Gaza – Doctors Without BordersSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

As Israel expands Gaza war, hostage families scramble for answersThe families of 229 hostages seized by Hamas stepped up calls on Friday for Israel's government to outline plans for their rescue. Read more ⮕

Israel stepping up ground operations in Gaza Strip - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕