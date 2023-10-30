Oil, bonds fall as Mideast worst-case fears ease: Markets wrap

Oil slipped with gold and government bonds as demand for haven assets eased after Israel’s military action in Gaza proceeded more cautiously than had been anticipated.

“As the conflict in the Middle East continues, we are on watch for a collision course between tight financial conditions and geopolitically driven risk aversion,” Eric Robertsen, global head of research and chief strategist at Standard Chartered Plc, wrote in a note to clients. “For the moment, it is rates volatility that is driving outflows from emerging market assets and developed market equities.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were down 0.28% in the morning as Chinese banks weighed. Bank of Communications dropped as much as 5.8% in Hong Kong after its third-quarter net income declined 3% year on year, while ICBC fell as much as 1% in Hong Kong as analysts saw its earnings results as mixed. headtopics.com

Middle Eastern markets that opened on Sunday showed little sign of panic a day after Israel sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip. Israel’s TA-35 stock index rose 1.3%, trimming its loss to 11% since the Hamas infiltration on Oct. 7.

The global stock market has lost $12 trillion in value since the end of July as concern mounts that central banks’ “higher-for-longer” interest-rate policies may tip the global economy toward a recession. headtopics.com

