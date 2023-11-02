Oil advances with broader markets on Fed interest-rate signal

Crude has now given up its war premium as fears the conflict would spread across the wider region and disrupt oil supplies have so far failed to eventuate, with oil options pricing in a smaller risk of escalation. That’s spurred a shift in attention to signs the global demand outlook is weakening. Manufacturing in China, the biggest crude importer, moved back into contraction last month.

