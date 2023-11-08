Obstacle for class action lawsuit against cop-smuggled guns

A class action lawsuit, brought by families of people killed by ‘cop-smuggled’ guns, might have hit an obstacle before it gets off the ground. National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola says members of class action proceedings – Western Cape families of people murdered with allegedly cop-smuggled firearms – will need to prove the guns were channelled via a corrupt officer.

Masemola’s stance on the Western Cape lawsuit, which is still at an early stage, is part of an affidavit he signed in Pretoria on 2 October that suggests that, although the South African Police Service (SAPS) is not totally against the class action, it will be up to the 10 applicants in the case to prove that specific police corruption resulted in the shootings that affected them





