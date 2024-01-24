Obscure Technologies announces bold Africa channel expansion strategy

Last year, Obscure Technologies embarked on an ambitious expansion across Africa – a move that is already yielding immense benefits for channel partners joining the company. Obscure Technologies plans to redefine cyber security distribution in Africa and is calling on channel partners to join it in this transformative journey. According to Yaadhna Singh Gounden, Obscure Technologies, Head of Development for the African region, the importance of cyber security cannot be overstated.

“Technology is advancing at an exponential rate and while this is good news for business growth, with it comes an expanded threat landscape that is increasing in sophistication,” she says. “Businesses across Africa are seeking robust cyber security solutions to safeguard their digital assets. In this climate, aligning with a trusted partner becomes paramount, and Obscure Technologies is poised to lead the charge in redefining cyber security distribution in Africa in 202





