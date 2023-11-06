Obiri and Tola Win Women's and Men's Races Respectively at Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon champion clocked 2:27:23, outsprinting world 10,000m silver medalist, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia (2:27:29) and immediate former defending champion -- and fellow Kenyan -- Sharon Lokedi (2:27:33) in second and third respectively. It was a women's race that always had the makings of a thrilling finish with Obiri and Gidey part of a leading pack that included Lokedi and former world record holder Brigid Kosgei, with approximately 3.2km to go.

It was Obiri's second ever World Marathon Majors win of her marathon career following her triumph in Boston in April this year. In the men's race, Ethiopian Tamirat Tola took top honours after timing a course record of 2:04:59 in first place as the 2021 champion, Kenya's Albert Korir, timed 2:06:57 in second.)

