Nyasha Mushekwi Scores as Zhejiang Professional Secure Champions League Place

Nyasha Mushekwi scored yet again on Sunday as his Chinese Super League secured their Champions League place for another season. Serial scorer Nyasha Mushekwi delivered yet another classic goal for Zhejiang Professional to close off the Chinese Super League with 18 goals. Mushekwi’s goals have come from 29 appearances, and he also has two assists to his name pushing his goal contribution to 21.

The Zimbabwean striker came off the bench after 68 minutes replacing Ivorian attacker Jean Evrard Kouassi and was on target 14 minutes later. As has frequently been the case for the veteran striker in China, he struck with his head rising high to meet a sweet delivery from the left. That was league goal number 18 for the season moving him joint top of the Chinese Super League scoring charts with Brazilian teammate Leonardo at that moment in time with the scores tied at 1-1.It was a goal that took Leonardo to 19 goals and secured the CSL top goal scorer award for him. With the 2-1 win, Zhejiang secured third place which carries the ticket of playing in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League qualifiers for the 2024/25 season. Zhejiang are currently involved in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League group stages where they have played three and have another three to play in Group

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.