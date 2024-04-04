Nwabisa Wophula: Feeding the Hungry in Eastern Cape

Nwabisa Wophula makes it look easy to cater for hungry residents in her Eastern Cape district. There is only one rule in Nwabisa Wophula’s house: The cooking must continue. Recently, she and her husband Odwa celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary by serving 500 meals to children and the elderly in Flagstaff, a small town in the Eastern Cape. Wophula lives in Lusikisiki, about 40km from Flagstaff, where she is a member of the NGO, Harvest SA. Five hundred is her magic number.
“That is my daily goal. Look here, I thought the other day, let us save some money on the takeaway containers because people are hungry; they don’t want to wait to eat. So now I am cutting the containers in half to serve more meals.”Wophula used to serve meals from the Post Office in Lusikisiki to people waiting for social grants, but when it burnt down she decided to travel to Flagstaff instead. The team from SA Harvest dice, slice and cook for hungry residents of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cap
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »