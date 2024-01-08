Nvidia's GeForce Now: A Game-Changer for Struggling Gamers

Nvidia’s GeForce Now service is a game-changer for those with a machine that struggles to play popular games, like my potato PC. I am an avid online gamer, particularly regarding first-person shooters like Overwatch 2, Fortnite (don’t judge), and Apex Legends (to a lesser extent).For reference, my 2018 MacBook Pro runs Windows 10 on a Bootcamp partition. The laptop features 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, and an AMD Radeon Pro 555 GPU with 2GB of VRAM.

While the term “potato PC” may seem slightly unfair, it is very accurate when it comes to gaming capabilities. Although games are playable on the laptop, it doesn’t allow for a great experience, with poor frame rates on low graphics settings and scaled-down rendering. Even with these settings, I still frequently face stutters and pixelation. Then, I was invited to join Rain’s Nvidia GeForce Now beta. Previously, I would often experience significant stuttering and pixelation while in the lobby screen and on Fortnite’s Spawn IslandI was sceptical at first as I noticed severe input delay during a quick test of the servic





