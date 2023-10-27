Nurturing 21st Century Graduates for a Changing World

Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making…graduation ceremonies which took place on Saturday, 7 October 2023 at Durban ICC and Saturday, 14 October at Gallagher Convention Centre sparked Regent Business School’s Enrolment Manager, Brandon Govender to share some insights on the role of a business school in equipping the 21st century graduate for the workplace.

However, in the 21st century, we find ourselves in the midst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, an era characterised by unprecedented advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, supercomputers, smart robots, and more. These developments are not merely changing the way we live and work; they are also transforming the skills that graduates need to succeed in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Learning skills encompass critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. In an age where information is abundant and readily accessible, the ability to critically evaluate and synthesise information is more valuable than ever. It is incumbent upon a business school to ensure that its graduates can identify problems, generate potential solutions, evaluate these solutions, and implement effective strategies. headtopics.com

It is important to remember that well-rounded and effective graduates require more than just the theoretical knowledge. The rapid pace of change in the 21st century requires graduates to be flexible and adaptable with well-developed life skills including flexibility, leadership, and social skills. They need to be open to new ideas, willing to take risks, and able to learn from failure.

Higher education institutions, like Regent Business School, play a crucial role in bridging this gap. They understand the demands of the 21st century and adapt their teaching methods accordingly. This involves not only teaching era-relevant skills but also creating an environment that fosters personal growth and prepares students for the future work context. headtopics.com

