Number of illiterate councillors in KZN raises concerns - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Concerns are mounting over the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department’s recent report that has revealed that 298 out of 1944 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal are illiterate.

The mayor of the Umvoti Local Municipality, Philani Mavundla has since accused political parties of reducing local government to a sector of illiterate and unprofessional people. He says it is the responsibility of political parties to ensure that their councillors are empowered.

“The literacy level when it comes to councillors serving our local government, it is the responsibility of the political parties to give classes for the councillors to understand what is the difference even in terms of an act and what is expected of them.” headtopics.com

“We cannot run away from that the public representatives in terms of councillors are elected by their own communities. When it comes to their illiteracy it doesn’t mean they will wake up the following morning being educated. But the political classes can do that and will go a long way. You have councillors who cannot really read the budget.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SABC News Online »

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

KZN matriculants grateful to educators ahead of exams - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,In 2022, KwaZulu-Natal achieved an 83% matric pass rate. Read more ⮕

KZN CoGTA condemns killing of Chief Siphamandla Khumalo - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,An unknown group of men gunned down Khumalo and his wife yesterday. Read more ⮕

England's woes continue at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in their below-par total of 229-9. Read more ⮕

Govt called to intervene in SAMAs impasse - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,Some political parties had questioned the wisdom of hosting such ceremonies. Read more ⮕

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The Presidency's has confirmed that the President will speak at eight o'clock at night. Read more ⮕