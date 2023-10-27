NUM gives workers thumbs up to return to work at Gold One Mine

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers has given its members the go-ahead to return to work at the Gold One mine.More than 500 mineworkers affiliated with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) failed to resurface at the end of their shift on Sunday, allegedly held captive by rival union - the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) amid a wage dispute.

AMCU has however, denied this claiming it was a voluntary and planned sit-in to force the company to grant the union organising rights at the mine.Regional leaders of the NUM met with management at the Gold One mine to discuss the implications of the labour dispute on operations.In the latest meeting, NUM’s Victor Ngwane said the company had put some of their concerns at ease.

“Workers will be going back systematically, in groups... your officials, overseers, and miners have started preparing underground - looking for faults to clean up about a full return to work can be executed as and when there is a need. They will call people back to work.” headtopics.com

