NSRI’s beach safety camera project bags another award

Andrew Ingram, the Drowning Prevention Manager at the NSRI, emphasised the institute’s dedication to exploring innovative ways to safeguard the lives of water users. “The vigilant camera operator spotted Matthew in distress as he was pulled away from the beach by a rip current. Immediate action was taken as the operator alerted local lifeguards to the emergency, leading to the successful rescue of Matthew.”
Lezhae, who was the on-duty camera operator at the NSRI’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), described that day as relatively busy when she noticed someone in distress before lifeguards had started their duty. Her quick response and alert to lifeguards already on the beach but still setting up for the day ensured that Matthew’s life was saved.
These dedicated volunteers, from the comfort of their homes, play a vital role in monitoring Beach Safety Cameras and promptly alerting the NSRI EOC to any potential dangers, thus enabling more lives to be saved.
