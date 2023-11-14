NSFAS to Accept New Applications for Student Financial Aid

Applications will close 31st January 2024 so make sure you apply early if you are interested in starting or continuing your studies with the help of NSFAS. Stemming from the botched implementation of the direct payment system, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is set to continue its mandate and will begin accepting new applications from next week. Applications are set to open on 21st November 2023 and close on 31st January 2024 ahead of the beginning of the next academic year.

Despite challenges, the scheme is given a multi-billion Rand budget every year to ensure that underprivileged students can access higher education at universities and TVET colleges. This year 1.1 million students were funded by NSFAS, and next year NSFAS hopes to continue supporting students who began studying this year, and new students emerging from the matric class of 2023. In a statement published on Monday, NSFAS explains that the reason why its applications are opening in November is to allow beneficiaries more time to collect important information necessary for the process

