NPA welcomes jailing of IFP councillor’s murderer

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the stiff sentences imposed on a gunman who murdered IFP Estcourt councillor, Mthembeni Majola.The hitman, Ayanda Mshengu, was sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Majola who, at the time of his killing, was a paraplegic due to an earlier assassination attempt.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said when imposing the 25 years jail sentence on Mshengu, the court took into account victim statements compiled by a court preparation officer.The statements mentioned that Majola was a kind and generous person who took care of his family as well as members of the community. They said that his death had left a void in their lives. headtopics.com

Majola was travelling with his nephew and another passenger, Sithembiso Mahlinza, when he was ambushed. The nephew survived the shooting while Mahlinza was also fatally wounded.IFP KwaZulu-Natal Legislature caucus leader, Blessed Gwala, said, “While we welcome the sentence, we still want to know who ordered the killing of councillor Mthembeni Majola, as well as several other councillors. Often, those who order these killings are let off the hook. They must also be apprehended.

