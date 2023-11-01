Nostalgic Plumtree fired up for London debut

Now he’s back for a second spell in charge of the Durban-based Sharks, for whom he also starred as a player. That sees him taking on the Ospreys at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday nightthe first time a URC match has been staged in London. It’s a fixture that really resonates with him.

“I was a young coach. I had one player, in Paul Moriarty, who was only a year older than me and I was coaching him. I was blessed to have so many great Welsh internationals in that team, people like Scott Gibbs, Colin Charvis, Mark Taylor, Garin Jenkins, Arwel Thomas. I was pretty lucky to be able to coach a team with that calibre of player.

Now 58, Plumtree is bringing all his experience to bear at the Sharks, some 11 years on from his last stint in charge of the South African outfit. “It’s been great to be back at the Sharks. We have changed a lot of things in a short space of time. We have talked about what we need to do to be better and the players seem to be really positive and enjoying what I’m calling a new Sharks way.

