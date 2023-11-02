HEAD TOPICS

North West weather forecast: Isolated thundershowers to clear skies

The North West will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast.

The North West was created in 1994 and includes parts of the former Transvaal Province, Cape Province, as well as most of the former region known as Bophuthatswana.

